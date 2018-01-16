Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless burglars have raided a church and homeless charity stealing thousands of food items.

The Hyndburn Helpers, based St James Church in Accrington town centre, said they were broken into sometime between the evening of Wednesday, January 10, and Monday, January 15.

The offenders stole thousands of food tins, cereals, clothes and chocolate bars from the charity and made off with a CD player used for church worship.

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation and said no arrests have been made.

Lisa Canning, of the Hyndburn helpers, said they are ‘beyond shocked’ and has launched an appeal for CCTV.

She told the Observer: “They must have been here for hours. They’ve stolen thousands of tins, clothes and they’ve emptied all our food donation boxes.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. What makes it worse is that we don’t know if it done by someone who was referred to us. That makes it more heartbreaking because we would have given it to them.

“I don’t feel safe here any more. I’ve been here for over three years and we’ve never had anything as bad as this.

“I am kindly asking all business owners if they can check their CCTV from these dates. They must of had a van or car to transport the amount of food stolen.

“We have worked tirelessly to help those needy in the Accrington area and beyond, even donating to other food banks. I am beyond shocked.”

Rev Ian Enticott, vicar at St James Church, believes the break-in happened on Sunday night.

He told the Observer: “I am shocked and surprised because it is food that’s been donated for homeless people.

“They have taken quite a bit of food from upstairs and our CD players which we use for Sunday morning worship.

“They have forced open the doors on the Holme Street side.”

Lancashire Police has appealed for anyone with information to call 101 quoting log number 1095 of January 15.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to 6.42pm on January 15 to reports of a burglary on Cannon Street.

“We were told that it could have happened any time between 11pm on Wednesday and 5.30pm on Monday.

“Food and clothing was taken and it is under investigation.”