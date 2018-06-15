Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road was blocked off after high winds dislodged 11 metres of guttering from a building.

Firefighters from Hyndburn and an aerial ladder platform were called to Eastgate in Accrington shortly before 4pm on Thursday, June 14.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the guttering was hanging over a public footpath and causing a ‘hazard’ to pedestrians and motorists.

A spokesperson said: “High winds had partially dislodged an 11-metre length of guttering from a building and the guttering was left hanging over a public footpath.

“An aerial ladder platform and fire engine and crews from Hyndburn were assigned to the incident and firefighters removed the guttering and consequently the hazard.”