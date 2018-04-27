Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hilton Hotel could be coming to Hyndburn, council bosses claim.

The company has been linked with a move to the new ‘Frontier Park’ development at Whitebirk and would become the first Hilton Hotel in East Lancashire.

Councillors approved plans in February for a 150-bed hotel and 1,400-seater conference and banqueting hall at the site off Junction 6 of the M65, creating 120 full and part-time jobs.

It will form part of the wider multi-million pound Frontier Park scheme.

Hyndburn council chief executive David Welsby understands that it will become a Hilton Hotel.

At a recent meeting with business leaders, he said: “The company [applicant EuroGarages] are extraordinarily well capitalised and when they decide they are going to do something they just do it.

"I imagine we will see all of this stuff springing up very quickly.

"Most recently they gained planning permission for a 150-bed hotel which I think will be a Hilton Hotel.”

A Hilton spokesperson said: “Lancashire is a county where we see opportunity for the development of our portfolio, but we have no further updates at this time.”