Care home managers have vowed to make swift changes after being given a ‘requires improvement’ rating by inspectors for the first time.

The Care Quality Commission report states that The Hollies care home, which is in Clayton-le-Moors, ‘requires improvement’ in safety, effectiveness and leadership. It rated the home as ‘Good’ in the categories of effectiveness and responsiveness.

In their report inspectors found three breaches of regulations relating to the management of medicines, recruitment procedures and monitoring systems for service safety and quality.

The report said: “We found one of the rooms used to store people’s medicines was not clean.

“We found one person had been appointed to work at the Hollies without completing an application form.”

The previous inspection had been in February 2016 when it had been rated ‘Good’.

Inspectors did note positive aspects of the home’s performance.

They found that residents felt safe living there and had not experienced any discrimination.

The report said: “People’s health and communication needs were clearly documented within their care records.

“Staff spoken with demonstrated a good understanding of people’s diverse needs and preferences. People told us staff were kind, caring and responsive to their needs.

“People told us they were satisfied with the range of activities provided.”

Nevertheless, inspectors have asked the home’s bosses to draw up an action plan to relating to monitoring and recruitment procedures. Inspectors say the home is in breach of regulations relating to these issues.

The home was also issued a warning notice for a lack of appropriate measures to ensure medicines were handled safely.

The home, on Church Street, was visited by inspectors on January 22-23 and the report was published on March 2.

A spokesperson for The Hollies said the home’s manager had been in her post for four weeks at the time of the inspection.

She said: “Obviously we’re very disappointed as we’ve only had good reports in the past. There were several issues highlighted in the report and we have been working on those.

“The actions given in the enforcement notice have already been taken and an action plan has been sent to the CQC.”