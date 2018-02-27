Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ‘Beast from the East’ has wreaked havoc across Hyndburn this morning with 13 schools and nurseries already confirmed closed due to bad weather.

Snow blizzards and plunging temperatures hit the borough overnight and the white stuff continues to fall this morning.

Drivers are being told to take care in the icy conditions, although there are no reports of any road closures at this stage.

A yellow weather alert warning of snow issued by the Met Office remains in place until midnight tonight.

Schools confirmed closed include:

- Accrington Academy

- Mount Carmel RC High School, Accrington

- The Hollins, Accrington

- Woodnook primary school, Accrington

- Green Haworth primary school, Accrington

- St Oswald’s RC primary and nursery school, Accrington

- Broadfield Specialist School, Oswaldtwistle

- Lee Royd Nursery School, Accrington

- Huncoat primary school

- The Hyndburn Academy, Rishton

- Oswaldtwistle School

- Great Harwood St Bartholomew’s primary school

- St Oswald’s CE primary school, Knuzden

Accrington St Oswald’s RC primary and nursery school posted on their Facebook page: “Sorry, we are closed today (along with Mount Carmel).

“Mrs Kippax has been trying to get into school since 6am this morning and has had to abandon her car.

“We do not take this decision lightly and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Huncoat primary school also posted on social media: “We are sorry to say that school is closed today due to adverse weather conditions,

“Year 4’s trip to the safari park will be rearranged and parents will be informed of the new date asap.

“Year 2’s trip to the farm tomorrow will be confirmed (or not) later today.

“Please ensure your child reads at home whilst off and practises spellings and times tables (and also builds a snowman or two).”

Accrington and Rossendale College has confirmed they remain ‘open as usual’ and are advising students to ‘take extra care while travelling into college today’.

The snow has caused problems for bus services with some roads and villages unable to be accessed.

Rosso posted on Twitter: “The ‘244’ is running however it is unable to serve Belthorn. Due to heavy traffic please expect some delays.”

The Blackburn Bus Company has reported problems in Great Harwood.

They tweeted: “Unfortunately it is currently not safe for us to operate on Shakespeare Ave / Wordsworth Drive. All services running along Blackburn Road for the time being. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Hyndburn Police are warning motorists to take care on the roads and motorways.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Despite the snow and ice there are no major problems reported in the area this morning.

“All the main routes are clear but extra care will be needed on the side roads which remain largely covered.

“The usual advice still applies; only travel if you absolutely have to and give extra time for your journey.”

According to the Met Office, there could be further snow showers from midday and into Tuesday evening.

The polar blast from Siberia has seen temperatures dip to around 1C, but the wind chill means it’ll feel around -4C and even -8C later tonight.

A statement from the Chief Forecaster said: “There is the potential for 5-10 cm of snow in places though nearby locations may see only small accumulations of 0-2 cm.

“Strong winds may lead to drifting of lying snow (and severe wind chill) especially over hills, with lightning perhaps an additional hazard near North Sea coasts.”

As always, please send us your snaps of the snow to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk, stating full names of everyone pictured and confirming parental permission for any under-18s.