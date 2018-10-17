Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kindhearted children have taken part in a sponsored walk to raise money for the Charlie Procter appeal.

Around 150 toddlers were joined by their childminders and parents for a one-mile stroll around Mercer Park in Clayton-le-Moors.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of donations have poured in for Charlie after his parents’ heartbreaking fundraising appeal went viral.

Amber Schofeld and Ben Procter, from Church, say their brave five-year-old son has just days to live after his rare form of cancer spread faster than expected to his liver and lungs.

Walk organiser Joanne Prestage said she has been ‘amazed’ by the response after advertising the event on social media.

The childminder from Accrington said: “One of my children is really good friends with the family and I started asking myself what could we do to help?

“That’s when I thought of doing a sponsored toddler walk. I asked a few friends and it on the Hyndburn Childminders site and it’s had a massive response.

“We have about 40 childminders here with 150 children. It’s been an amazing response.

“Local companies have really got behind us and I couldn’t have done it without the help of everybody.

“The parents have been sponsored with ridiculous amounts of money and we are hoping to raise a few thousand pounds for Charlie.”

Cakes were provided by Abbey Bakes and Paige Rosbotham with rosettes from Rosettes Direct.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise £855,580 for the youngster’s life-saving treatment in America, with more than £360,000 raised so far by 18,000 donors.

Celebrities including American singer Pink have also backed the appeal by pledging £5,000.

To donate visit uk.gofundme.com/CharliesChapter.