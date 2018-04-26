Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new president and committee members have been appointed at the Hyndburn Chamber of Trade.

Brendan Duffy, company director of Acorns of Lancashire in Accrington, has been chosen as president to succeed Shahed Mahmood, who is currently recovering from a street attack in March.

Paul Brown, from Eafield & Maple, has been appointed vice president, with Julie O’Hara remaining as treasurer and Maddie Knight as secretary.

Mr Duffy said he wants to ‘invigorate the Chamber of Trade’ and promote more business in the borough.

He said: “I would like to thank my friend and colleague Shahed Mahmood for all the hard work he has done over the last year and I wish him a full and speedy recovery. My main focus will be on improving communications with the Chamber and local businesses, increase membership and attendance within the Chamber itself and to seek out how the Chamber can help local businesses and commerce.”

Mr Duffy said he wants to develop better relationships between businesses and improve links with education centres to provide training.