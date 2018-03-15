Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn community projects have been awarded more than £750,000 from the Big Lottery Fund.

Eight groups and organisations across the borough will share in the funding earmarked for good causes.

Trinity URC Methodist Church, on King Street in Great Harwood, has received £200,000 to refurbish the church and community area to help existing and new group activities.

Rev Geoffrey Hays said they are ‘delighted’ with the funding and hope to complete the work by the end of the year.

He said: “It’s been down to a lot of hard work. We want to make the building available to as many people as possible.

“We are completely refurbishing the downstairs of the building with a new lift and staircase, new toilet and kitchen facilities and providing better disabled access.”

One of the region’s biggest lottery funding winners is the Accrington-based Lancashire BME Network. It has received £498,902 to provide a new ‘Support 360’ project offering information, advice and guidance to people from the black, Asian, minority ethnic and refugee community.

John Drinkwater, of the Fern Gore Residents Association, said they are ‘really pleased’ to receive £6,000 towards this year’s ‘Roar in the Gore’ event.

He said: “We very much appreciate it and depend on it. Without this money it couldn’t go ahead.

“It will be a fun day for the residents, many of whom are either low paid or single parents or unemployed. They can go on rides and bouncy castles and have a good day and that’s what it’s about.”

The A.W.L.N. Foals & Horses Sanctuary has received £7,000 to provide a mentoring and befriending service for people with mental health problems and Mid Pennine Arts will use its £9,800 to deliver a community activity programme on an offroad green space in Hyndburn, including community events, volunteering and learning opportunities.

The Hyndburn Cultural Association has been awarded £9,900 for a project to offer sessions in basic IT, writing CVs, confidence building and language skills, and Accrington Stanley Community Trust has been granted £9,930 for a disability sports programme aimed at young people.

One Planet (Accrington) Ltd will deliver activities in sheltered accommodation focusing on healthy eating across Hyndburn using its £10,000 grant.