Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Jack Stanley Holland, 21, of Bridgefield Close, Rishton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Great Harwood. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Mark Walsh, 49, of Mount Pleasant Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving and using a car without insurance and a licence. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Ian Richardson, 36, of Stanley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a 28-day community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Mark Andrew Fisher, 31, of Edgar Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 50 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £48.92 compensation and £85 costs.

Terri Addison, 30, of Maudsley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Joseph Anthony Aspin, 35, of West Street, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Accrington and using a car without insurance and a test certificate. He was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Conan Costello, 20, of Manxman Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to having a machete on York Street in Accrington without lawful authority. He was given an 18-month community order with a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours unpaid work.

Gina Kathy King, 47, of Wilfred Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was ordered to pay £70 compensation.

Jordan Ellwood, 29, of Wittlewood Drive, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £207, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Kyle Andrew Cook, 29, of Heaton Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Accrington. He was given a 24-month conditional discharge order.