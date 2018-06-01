Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Nathan Lee Thompson, 27, of Marsden Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 14 weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Richard James Ray, 38, of Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 compensation and £30 costs.

Sajid Mahmood, 42, of Willows Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was fined £200, ordered to pay £150 costs and given seven points on his driving licence.

John Michael Skitt, 49, of Clement Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamines and assault. He was fined £80, given a six-month conditional discharge and a six-month restraining order.

Gavin Geoffrey Duckworth, 40, of Blackburn Old Road, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and being in charge of a vehicle while over the prescribed alcohol limit. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 50 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs and given 10 points on his driving licence.

Betina Silva, 59, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to two counts of benefit fraud. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Stacie Connolly, 36, of St Ledger Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was fined £50 and given a new 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Waheed Talib Hussain, 39, of Richmond Road, Accrington, was found guilty of failing to

comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Zahid Shafiq, 26, of Blackburn Road, Haslingden, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order and criminal damage in Oswaldtwistle. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for six months, with a supervision requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Christine Elizabeth Howarth, 61, of Plantation Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. She was ordered to pay £300 costs and disqualified from keeping dogs for 12 months.

Brian Lee Schofield, 63, of Eagle Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was fined £40.