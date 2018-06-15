Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Kieran Neil Chatburn, 39, of Perry Street, Darwen, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting in Accrington. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £119.45 compensation.

Sandra Robertson, 54, of Greenock Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a car without insurance in Accrington. She was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 20 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and disqualified from driving for 41 months.

Rebecca Jane Stevenson, 19, of Spring Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was given a new 18-month conditional discharge order.

Mark Andrew Fisher, 31, of Edleston Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month community order with a four-month curfew requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £207 compensation.

Awais Mahmood, 32, of Glenluce Crescent, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, using a car without insurance and driving without a licence in Accrington. He was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shaun Patrick Varley, 45, of Marsden Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Donna Marlene Holmes, 47, of Broadfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty and threatening to smash the windows of a house. She was fined £160 and ordered to pay £60 compensation and £85 costs.

Jake Darren Smith, 26, of Clement Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assault by beating and a public order offence. He was given a two-month community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Ashley James Lord, 21, of Higher Heys, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Glen Wilson Bowers, 38, of Abbey Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to theft. He was given a nine-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Marc Phillip Crossley Park, 31, of Hartmann Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance, driving without a licence and drink driving. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Liam John Briercliffe, 36, of Alexandra Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £415, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 23 months, reduced by 23 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Waheed Talib Hussain, 38, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was fined £80.

Jamie O’Shea, 28, of St Leger Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to sending threatening Facebook messages. He was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

John Crabtree, 65, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting, breaching a criminal behaviour order and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was jailed for 56 days.

Anthony James Alltree, 42, of Shap Close, Baxenden, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of urine for a laboratory test as part of a police investigation and pleaded guilty to failing to surrender at court having been released on bail. He was given a nine-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £60, ordered to pay £200 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Paul Frank Almond, 44, of Cotton Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and possessing the class C drug Subutex. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Frank Thomas, 35, of Canterbury Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Accrington. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Mark Warner, 33, of Burton Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a nine-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Matthew James Peter Saunders, 37, of Woodside Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, breaching a restraining order and a non-molestation order. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 40-day programme requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Victor Knight, 33, of Sparth Avenue, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £15.10 compensation and £150 costs.

Fahran Altaf, 35, of Whalley Road, Great Harwood, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £180, ordered to pay £400 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Hassan Ali, 29, of Belgrave Road, Keighley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Huncoat as part of an investigation. He was fined £160, ordered to pay £100 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months, reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Azeem Ali Amin, 32, of Primrose Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 costs.