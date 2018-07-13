Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

David Nugent, 30, of Barclay Avenue, Burnley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Accrington. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Farakh Khalid, 30, of Whalley Road, Accrington, admitted breaching the peace. He was bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

Adam Albert Dyer, 30, of Manor Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Lee Birtwistle, 47, of Harcourt Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving and using a car without insurance and no test certificate. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 25 months, reduced by 25 weeks if he completes a course approved the Secretary of State, and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jan Peter Clough, 34, of Heywood Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £40.

Sam Gould, 32, of Earl Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £369, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Shaun Thornton, 25, of Ormerod Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer and criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Craig Anthony Greenwood, 38, of Princess Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Rishton and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was fined £40 and his suspended sentence was varied to include a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jayson Robert Stephens, 35, of Edleston Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to theft. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £220 compensation.

Gareth Ashley Nicholson, 40, of Medina Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Mahmood Hussain, 53, of Stevenson Street East, Accrington, was found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £620 costs.

James Tristen Brazendale Dean, 26, of Hermitage Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Robin Lyndon Connolly, 28, of Corporation Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was fined £20.

Lee Frank Tattersall, 35, of c/o Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge order.

Richard Anthony Whittaker, 43, of HMP Preston, pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods in Accrington. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

Peter Ryan Duxbury, 42, of Bridge Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £415, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 25 months, reduced by 25 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Edward Hope, 32, of James Street, Huncoat, was found guilty of drink driving and pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance. He was fined £375, ordered to pay £500 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months, reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Darren McNeil, 48, of Queen Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and assault by beating. He was fined £75 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £250 costs.

Vincent Ralph Cook, 37, of Spring Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage and one count each of theft and dishonestly making off without paying while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for a total of 38 weeks and ordered to pay £440 compensation and £85 costs.

Tyler Branche, 19, of Spring Avenue, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, using a car without insurance and possessing a black blade in a public place. He was given a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a six-week curfew requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Yasar Ali, 29, of Hood Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £100 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Kirsty Louise Wood, 27, of Hameldon View, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and found guilty of criminal damage.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Barbara Anderson, 67, of Haywood Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was fined £120.