Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Johnathan Peter Stuart Treanor, 40, of Roe Greave Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Sajid Hanif, 43, of Infirmary Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting in Accrington. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £120 compensation and £85 costs.

Mark Anthony Corbett, 31, of Princess Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to theft. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 90 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £200 costs.

Gareth Ashley Nicholson, 40, of Beech Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of three counts of shoplifting and pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing cannabis and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month community order with a 28-day curfew requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £363 compensation.

Mohammed Zabair, 43, of Hudson Street, Accrington, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention. He was fined £100, ordered to pay £300 costs and given four points on his driving licence.

Shahid Parvez Sarwar, 42, of Princess Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Robin Lyndon Connolly, 28, of Corporation Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, theft, two counts of criminal damage and one count of failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a four-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Catherine Elizabeth Howson, 34, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was fined £50.

Neil Anthony Morton, 47, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement and a six-week curfew requirement.

Scott Chandler, 30, of Victoria Street, Church, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a six-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £200 costs.

Daniel Flanigan, 26, of Duke Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and three counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty. He was fined £290 and ordered to pay £150 compensation, and £85 costs.