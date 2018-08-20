Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Alasdair Karl James Grishakov, 28, of Ashworth Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving and using a vehicle with no test certificate. He was fined £170, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months, reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Peter Stuart Helps, 54, of Fielding Lane, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £175, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

David Arthur Walsh, 66, of Lynwood Avenue, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £230, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Anthony Smith, 37, of Hesketh Street, Great Harwood, admitted breaching the peace. He was bound over in the sum of £120 for six months to keep the peace.

Mohammed Khan, 37, of Countess Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a 12-month community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Jake Lee Frankland, 23, of Bradshaw Street West, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, using a car without insurance, failing to stop when ordered by police, and using a vehicle without a test certificate, while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for a total of 28 weeks and disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Paige Star Freeman Blakeborough, 21, of Parkfield, Middleton, admitted breaching the peace in Accrington. She was bound over in the sum of £50 for six months to keep the peace.

William Alan Heywood, 52, of Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a nine-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Aiden Francis Crowson, 24, of Wordsworth Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Thomas Samuel Harry Lucas, 21, of Queens Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. He was given an 18-month community order with a 30-day programme requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.