Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Wayne Mark Braysford, 33, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Accrington. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Aamir China, 27, of Swan Lane, Bolton, pleaded guilty to driving in Accrington without due care and attention. He was fined £233, ordered to pay £85 costs and given five points on his driving licence.

Nigel Gordan Whalley, 49, of Spring Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to drink driving and using a car without insurance. He was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Richard John Sutton, 36, of Blackburn Road, Rising Bridge, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to report an accident to police. He was fined £67, ordered to pay £85 costs and given five points on his driving licence.

Martin Noke, 30, of Henry Street, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Drazic Payton, 18, of Haywood Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 costs.

Michael Rogers, 26, of Corner Lane, Leigh, pleaded guilty to shoplifting at Accrington Asda. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Benjamin John Taylor, 39, of John Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a new nine-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50.

Mark Anthony Walne, 41, of Washington Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Nicholas George Andrew McGregor, 35, of Slaidburn Drive, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Scott Christian Kay, 28, of Russia Street, Accrington, was found guilty of assault by beating. He was given a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay £300 compensation and £620 costs.

Nasar Mahmood Kabel, 35, of St Cecelia Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and using an electronic communications network to send a grossly offensive message. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 28-day curfew requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

James Andrew French, 29, of High Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a six-month conditional discharge order.

Charles Anthony Rooney, 33, of Somerset Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.

Aaron Palmer, 24, of Lindadale Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and possessing cocaine. He was given a three-year community order with a 100-day programme requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £100 compensation and sign the sex offenders register for two years.

Dominic Thompson, 26, of Bruce Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in Oswaldtwistle. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 50-hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Josh Hargreaves, 26, of Cobham Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control. He was fined £167 and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Maxine Tattersall, 30, of Eagle Street, Accrington, was found guilty of stealing a mobile phone. She was given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £900 compensation.

Case at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Annalise Mary Amer, 20, of Claybank Street, Heywood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage in Accrington. She was given a six-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £250 compensation.