Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Darren Quinn, 39, of Union Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to burglary. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Richard Anthony Whittaker, 43, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to seven counts of shoplifting while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

Laurentiu Marin, 31, of Spring Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £60.

Jamie Scott Taylor, 32, of Waterloo Street, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty in his absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Lisa Wilkinson, 36, of Hyndburn Road, Church, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £60.

Pilkingtons (Accrington) Ltd, of Willow Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to comply with the requirements of a council abatement notice. They were fined £650 and ordered to pay £300 costs.

Daniel Howard Rawsthorne, 31, of Rothwell Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

John Campbell, 29, of Lincoln Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £100, ordered to pay £100 costs and given three points on his driving licence.

Frederick Sagar, 46, of Avenue Parade, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was given a 14-week jail sentence.

Janette Cunliffe, 54, of Belfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £9.99 compensation and pay £85 costs.

Alison Walker, 52, of Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £109 compensation and £85 costs.

Gina Kathy King, 47, of Wilfred Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a six-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Trevor Scott, 37, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of dropping litter. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £75 costs.

Matthew James Shackleton, 19, of Scott Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of dropping litter.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £75 costs.