Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Alex Thomas Adamou, 28,of Clifton Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis. He was fined £80.

Sam Lester Flaherty, 37, of Knotwood Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Farakh Khalid, 29, of Whalley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Callum James Dunne, 22, of Stanhill Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was fined £133 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Terrence Henry Gaskin, 28, of Spring Hill Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was fined £40 and his suspended sentence was varied to include a 13-week curfew requirement.

Paul Carroll, 30, of Claremont Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to disclose a key to protected information and criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £2,590 compensation.

Matthew James Peter Saunders, 37, of Woodside Road, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was given a six-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Adeel Ashraf, 32, of Monk Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a six-month community order with a four-week curfew requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Samuel Magee, 21, of Seathwaite, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Jayson Robert Stephens, 34, of Edleston Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was fined £50.

Wayne Paul Ainsworth, 37, of Warwick Avenue, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £60, ordered to pay £85 costs and given four points on his driving licence.

Brian Lee Schofield, 62, of Eagle Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Paula Louise Wheatcroft, 36, of Oakdene Avenue, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. She was given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £150 costs.

David John Shorrock, 32, of Stanley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Simon Daly, 31, of Oakfield Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis. He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Adam Philip Greenwood, 29, of White Ash Lane, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months, reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Darren Owen Bailey, 45, of St James, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Mark Andrew Fisher, 31, of Edgar Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given a 12-month community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £20 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Ian Aspin, 46, of Haworth Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jack Andrew Wilson, 19, of High Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

John Crabtree, 65, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting. He was jailed for 21 days.

Connor Luke Dewhurst, 21, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempted theft in Accrington and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a new 18-month conditional discharge order.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

William Gregory, 43, of Avenue Parade, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of dropping litter. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £75 costs.

Shah Nawaz, 61, of Gloucester Avenue, Accrington, was found guilty of using a car without insurance. He was fined £180, ordered to pay £100 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Gatis Indriksons, 35, of Brown Birks Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Rohaid Khan, 24, of Fountain Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order.