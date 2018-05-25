Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates:

Macauley Andrew Derek Stirzaker, 21, of Cairo Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to assault in Accrington and breaching a restraining order. He was given a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month supervision requirement, a four-week curfew and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Stephen Astbury, 34, of Greaves Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in his absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Barry Cooper, 52, of Cross Street, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in his absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Karla Wilson, 27, of Petre Crescent, Rishton, pleaded guilty to using a television without a licence. She was fined £70 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Kevin Norman Hesselden, 26, of Whalley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. He was given a 24-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £120 compensation and £85 costs.

Corina Gibson, 24, of Francis Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour which was racially aggravated in Accrington. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Adil Moin Ahmed, 26, of Craven Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to attempted theft. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Craig Hawley, 30, of Highfield House Hostel, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £140 compensation and £60 costs.

William Eris Lowe, 37, of Barnes Street, Church, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 12 weeks.