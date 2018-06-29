Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Stacie Connolly, 36, of St Leger Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. She was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Gary Kevin Ward, 30, of Hartmann Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Christopher Millner, 28, of King Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Jordan Thomas Taylor, 36, of Woodside Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a car without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shahid Parvez Sarwar, 42, of Princess Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting while subject to a conditional discharge. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £1,248 compensation.

Robin Lyndon Connolly, 27, of Corporation Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to burglary and three counts of shoplifting. He was given a six-month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £603.29 compensation.

Michael Maughan, 19, of Hurstwood Avenue, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Accrington and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Rasool Bi, 41, of Steiner Street, Accrington, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. She was fined £180, ordered to pay £105 costs and given six points on her driving licence.

Kayleigh Nymoen, 27, of Station Road, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to speeding. She was fined £200 and given three points on her driving licence.

Thomas Anthony Jordan, 52, of Hope Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possessing MDMA and cannabis. He was fined £40.

Wayne Andrew Patrick, 52, of Platt Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Lee Robert Hepple, 29, of Infirmary Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call to police in Accrington and assault by beating. He was given a 15-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Matthew David Higham, 25, of Hargreaves Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to breaching the peace. He was bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.