Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Terence Smith, 53, of Lee Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with police notification requirements of being a sex offender. He was given a four-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Michelle Andrea Clarkson, 50, of Kingston Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. She was fined £93, ordered to pay £85 costs and given three points on her driving licence.

Carl John Tanner, 25, of Hood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was jailed for 14 days. He also pleaded guilty to burglary and will be sentenced for this case at Preston Crown Court on October 8.

David Anthony Creasey, 33, of Paxton Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Neil Walsh, 36, of Rhyddings Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Karl Malcolm Atkinson, 26, of Alexandra Close, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison and failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Adrian Taylor, 44, of Garden Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was given a 28-day jail sentence, suspended for six months, with a supervision requirement, a 26-day curfew requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Martin Daniel Golden, 29, of Oban Drive, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating in Rishton. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 30-day programme requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Carl Michael Landon, 32, of Sherwood Way, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Christopher John Smith, 26, of Henry Street, Church, pleaded guilty to drink driving and using a vehicle without insurance. He was fined £540, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Anastacia Dearden, 23, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards a police officer, racially aggravated threats, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards a police officer, and criminal damage. She was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £20 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.