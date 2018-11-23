Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court
Mohammed Hossain, 37, of Richmond Hill Street, Accrington, was found guilty of two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his driving record, fined £350 and ordered to pay £300 costs.
Christopher Taylor, 36, of Alder Grove, Accrington, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle. He was fined £60, ordered to pay £250 costs and given three points on his driving licence.
Shahid Ditta, 35, of Park Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £150 costs and £3.20 compensation.
Mark John Illsley, 35, of Rothwell Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work and a 12-month restraining order.
Gary Wearden, 52, of Lord Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £350 costs and given six points on his driving licence.