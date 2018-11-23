Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court

Mohammed Hossain, 37, of Richmond Hill Street, Accrington, was found guilty of two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his driving record, fined £350 and ordered to pay £300 costs.

Christopher Taylor, 36, of Alder Grove, Accrington, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle. He was fined £60, ordered to pay £250 costs and given three points on his driving licence.

Shahid Ditta, 35, of Park Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £150 costs and £3.20 compensation.

Mark John Illsley, 35, of Rothwell Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work and a 12-month restraining order.

Gary Wearden, 52, of Lord Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £350 costs and given six points on his driving licence.