Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Jan Peter Clough, 34, of Bridge Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Naomi Swift, 27, of Nutter Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving, using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a licence. She was fined £161, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Nikila Thomas, 22, of Lonsdale Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Matthew Settle, 29, of Granville Gardens, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of a sexual harm prevention order. He was given a three-year community order with a 31-day programme requirement, fined £5 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Joseph Arnfield, 26, of St Huberts, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was given a 40-day supervision default order with a

curfew requirement.

Marcin Spyt, 38, of Cotton Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching the peace. He was bound over in the sum of £200 for six months to keep the peace.

Nasar Mahmood Kabel, 36, of St Cecelia Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to sending threatening text messages. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 16-week curfew requirement, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Barbara Anderson, 67, of Haywood Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a 12-month community order with a ten-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £40.

Kristian Jordan Keenan, 26, of St Peter Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Robert Street in Accrington. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Christopher Marc Bennett, 36, of Bear Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to shoplifting at Accrington Tesco and causing a person harassment, alarm or distress. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 12-month exclusion requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Christopher Derbyshire, 36, of Winterson Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to burglary. He was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £430 compensation.

Muhammad Munir, 34, of Whalley Range, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to using or threatening violence in Accrington and assault by beating. He was given an 18-month community order with a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 240 hours unpaid work, a three-year restraining order and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Jordan Paul Middleton, 23, of Oxford Close, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance

in Rishton. He was fined £250, ordered to pay

£85 costs and disqualified from driving for 21 days.

Anthony Adam Clegg, 30, of Edgeside, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and drink driving. He was given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day programme requirement, 120 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85

costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Dean Marsden, 40, of Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and two counts of not taking steps to ensure the needs of an animal. He was given a two-month community order with an eight-week curfew requirement and disqualified from owning or keeping animals for ten years.

Michelle Louise Marsden, 38, of Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and two counts of not taking steps to ensure the needs of an animal. She was given a two-month community order with an eight-week curfew requirement and disqualified from owning or keeping animals for ten years.

Gareth McCash, 38, of East Crescent, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order and threatening to burn down a house. He was fined £140 and ordered to pay £150 costs.

Mark Frampton, 52, of Connaught Road, Bristol, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Accrington, obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty, using a vehicle without insurance and two counts of breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 16 weeks, given six points on his driving record, and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Adam James Forshaw, 27, of Watson Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Alfie Taylor, 22, of Central Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge with a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £60 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Anthony Taggart, 36, of Hodgson Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £253, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks

if he completes a

course by the Secretary of State.

Graham H Wakerley, 32, of Queens Road, Accrington, was found guilty of failing to stop at a red traffic light. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £620 costs and given three points on his driving licence.

Frank Clark, 42, of Albert Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. He was given a seven-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £300 costs.

Mohammed Imran, 37, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was fined £90 and ordered to pay £100 costs.