Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Kirstie Allen, 30, of Stanhill Lane, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. She was fined £150, ordered to pay £150 costs and given six points on her driving licence.

Michael Andrew Peter Ellison, 32, of Stanley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamines. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Lee Birtwistle, 48, of Harcourt Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra three-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Waheed Talib Hussain, 39, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order. He was fined £20 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Samuel Magee, 22, of Clement Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 30 hours unpaid work.

Soraya Hawkes, 24, of Wentcliffe Drive, Earby, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and ABH against a police officer. She was given a 12-month community order with a 24-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £250 compensation.

William Eris Lowe, 38, of Barnes Street, Church, pleaded guilty to two public order offences. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a supervision requirement and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Gary Kevin Ward, 31, of Lion Street, Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £240 compensation.

Claire Louise Townsend, 31, of Lee Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting. She was jailed for eight weeks.

Terry Dunne, 37, of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to stealing a charity box. He was jailed for a week.

Karl Owen Bartlett, 40, of France Street, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident to police. He was fined £165, ordered to pay £85 costs and given eight points on his driving licence.

Damien Rogers, 26, of East Crescent, Accrington, pleaded guilty to ABH. He was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jason McCash, 34, of Ormerod Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison. He was given a supervision default order with a 21-day curfew requirement and ordered to pay £60 costs.

James Ramsbottom, 55, of Charles Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £800 compensation and £85 costs.

Anthony Pemberton, 48, of Juniper Court, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. He was fined £50.

Simon Charles Raith, 28, of Higher Antley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hours unpaid work and a two-year restraining order.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Rebecca Jane Stevenson, 20, of Queen Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty, two counts of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and one count of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £30 compensation.