Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Ryan Phillip Glasgow, 23, of Lane Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Paul Hodges, 38, of Sparth Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Great Harwood. He was fined £666, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Ryan Cunliffe, 40, of St Albans Court, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting in Accrington. He was given a 12-month community order with a 14-day curfew requirement, a three-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £499 compensation.

John Carroll, 40, of Dowry Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month exclusion order not to enter Tesco on Eagle Street in Accrington and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Rebecca Marrs, 37, of Stanhill Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Hassan Hussain, 19, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and theft. He was given a 10-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £120 costs.

Darren Stephens, 47, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Jake Chambers, 20, of Henry Street, Church, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, using a vehicle without insurance, driving without a licence and drink driving. He was given a 12-month community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.