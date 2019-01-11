Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Peter Robertson Christie, 70, of Lion Street, Church, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Dean Robert Smethurst, 46, of Horsfall Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to ten counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £20 and ordered to pay £531 compensation.

Martin Gallagher, 49, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was fined £150, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Joshua Lee Pollard, 18, of St James Mews, Church, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £100, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Jamie Lee Taylor, 23, of Commercial Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention. He was fined £320, ordered to pay £85 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Amie Holt, 28, of Byng Street, Heywood, pleaded guilty to theft in Accrington. She was given a six-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £696.40 compensation and £85 costs.

Richard Gary Hall, 33, of Marsden Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and crack cocaine. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Marley Edward Pearson, 21, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 30 hours unpaid work.

Paul David Alan Freeman, 24, of Willow Brook, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

David William Schofield, 57, of Glebe Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Sharon McWilliams, 44, of Sultan Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £40, ordered to pay £85 costs and given three points on his driving licence.

Michael Buck, 20, of Shakespeare Avenue, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements of being a sex offender and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Adam Dyer, 30, of Victoria Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 12 weeks and given a 12-month restraining order.

Cases that were heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Anastasia Dearden, 23, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was fined £20 and given a new 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.