Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Farakh Khalid, 30, of Whalley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in an offence aggravated due to hostility based on sexual orientation (or presumed sexual orientation) of the victim. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Mark Walsh, 49, of India Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a car without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with a 19-day programme requirement, fined £40 and ordered to pay £40 costs.

Stacie Connolly, 36, of St Ledger Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, and 14 counts of shoplifting while subject to a conditional discharge. She was jailed for eight months.

Thomas Long, 34, of Tinker Brook Close, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £576, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Maxine Tattersall, 31, of Gloucester Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting while subject to a suspended sentence order. She was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £20.99 compensation.

John Crabtree, 66, of Barnes Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order. He was jailed for five months.

Michael Paul Astbury, 33, of Hopwood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was given a four-month supervision default order with a three-week curfew requirement and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Gavin Sommerville, 38, of Tan Pits Road, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was given an eight-month supervision default order with 60 hours unpaid work.

Philip McNicholas, 36, of Stonecross Close, Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. He was fined £130.

Rachel McNicholas, 32, of Stonecross Close, Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. She was fined £40.

Liam David Timmons, 46, of Lion Street, Church, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, disposal, removal or realisation of stolen goods. He was given a nine-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £20 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Paul Frank Almond, 45, of Acorn Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order and shoplifting. His 12-month order was varied to include a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was ordered to pay £100 compensation and fined £20.

Steven Blackstock, 33, of Chapel Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Carl Michael Landon, 32, of Sherwood Way, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Sian Rachel Conroy, 33, of Pickup Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention. She was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £10 and given eight points on her driving licence.