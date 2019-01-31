Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Scott Clough, 25, of Claremont Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Mark Anthony Corbett, 32, of Princess Street, Great Harwood, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Christopher Pilkington, 53, of Juniper Court, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Brandon Lee Marren, 18, of Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and having a Stanley knife in a public place without lawful authority. He was given an 18-month community order with a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Steven Brent Harris, 54, of Stratford Way, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance and driving while disqualified. He was fined £230, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three months.

Ian Price, 52, of St Huberts Road, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Declan Kane, 25, of Edleston Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Ryan John Healey, 28, of Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month supervision requirement, fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Rebecca Jane Stevenson, 20, of Queen Street, Clayton-le-Moors, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, being drunk and disorderly in a public place, failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail and while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was given a nine-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and fined £50.

Anne-Marie Shaw, 30, of Richmond Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was fined £40.

Anthony Phillip Edrich, 65, of Marsden Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Matthew Taylor, 24, of Alexandra Close, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage, possessing cannabis and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs, fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.