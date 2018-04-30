Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Paul Heath Couldwell, 27, of Haywood Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to theft. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £147.90 compensation.

Jayson Robert Stephens, 35, of Edleston Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month community order with a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £54.99 compensation.

Mohammed Ashfaq, 23, of Tremellen Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a car without a test certificate and insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Elliot Jonathon Rooney, 18, of Worsley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply. He was given a 10-month community with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Gavin Sommerville, 37, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a 42-day jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Benjamin Joseph Procter, 28, of Lion Street, Church, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Ian Price, 58, of Spring Street, Rishton, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.10 compensation and £150 costs.

Sarah Wood, 29, of Heywood Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Nathan Michael Gosling, 25, of Cliff Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Matthew Love, 21, of Whalley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Lee Frank Tattersall, 35, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Anastacia Dearden, 22, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and two counts of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. She was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £80 and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Ian Anderson, 47, of Nelson Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Steven Bradley, 44, of Harwood Lane, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £2,497.55 had been made into an account and dishonestly failing to take steps to cancel the credit. He was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.