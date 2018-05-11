Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Charlie John Hope, 21, of Wilfred Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a three-year restraining order, fined £108 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Colin Gordon, 52, of Medina Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was ordered to pay £21.98 compensation.

Zoe Ann Crowther, 44, of Hesketh Road, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. She was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £40 and ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Joseph Mills, 23, of Clarence Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was ordered to pay £60 costs.

Thomas Patrick McCabe, 49, of Ruskin Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a four-week restraining order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Keith Anthony Quinn, 42, of Spring Hill Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Brandon Nicholas Leatherd, 18, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to theft. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Michael Andrew Crilly, 33, of Edmund Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £63.12 compensation.

Drewe Cameron Clitheroe Owens, 26, of Harlech Drive, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Carl Taylor, 26, of Acre Street, Whitworth, pleaded guilty to failing to stop when required to do so by police while driving in Oswaldtwistle, dangerous driving, using a car without insurance, a driving licence and an MOT certificate and possessing cannabis. He was given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six-week curfew requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Nasar Mahmood Kabel, 35, of St Cecilia Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. His restraining order was varied to not enter a street in Accrington and he was given an eight-week community order with a curfew requirement.

Wesley Robert Smith, 40, of Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a new eight-week community order with a curfew requirement.

Paul Carroll, 30, of Claremont Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 10 hours unpaid work.

John Lomax, 43, of Washington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Patrick Shaun John Ryan, 62, of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £6.49 compensation.

Mark Michael Geoghegan, 31, of Aitken Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage and one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to a police officer. He was given a nine-month community order with a two-month exclusion requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £500 compensation and given a football banning order for three years.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Darren Bell, 43, of Escort Gardens, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £249 compensation.