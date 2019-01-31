Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears have been raised over the future of a ‘lifeline’ charity which helps improve the homes of older and disabled people.

Hyndburn Homewise has assisted vulnerable people in the borough for more than 30 years.

MP Graham Jones has warned that the service is now ‘under threat’ with Lancashire County Council (LCC) proposing to withdraw ‘significant funding’ from the Accrington-based charity from 2019.

LCC bosses have defended the proposals arguing they ‘do not have the resources to continue to deliver what we have done in the past’.

Mr Jones said Hyndburn Homewise makes a ‘huge difference’ to the area and has written to county hall leader Councillor Geoff Driver urging him to reconsider the plans.

Writing on social media, he said: “Homewise have been absolutely fantastic to many people across Hyndburn, kitting them out to allow them to be able to live independently.

“Without their support many people would require carers at home at a higher cost.

“The national social care crisis is well publicised, therefore I cannot contemplate why LCC propose to remove support for an organisation which both alleviates the pressures upon social services and improves the quality of life for elderly, disabled or vulnerable residents by allowing them to remain safely at home.

“The cuts threaten the very future of Homewise.”

Based on Whalley Road in Accrington town centre, Hyndburn Homewise provide home improvements, advice and support which allows many to maintain their standard of life through independent living.

Sue Sinclair, chief officer of the charity, said the ‘very upsetting’ proposals are ‘putting lives at risk’ because service users cannot get the support they need from elsewhere.

She said: “We sympathise with [LCC] but I think having provided a service for over 30 years I know they are putting lives at risk by cancelling the service.

“We just want them to understand that financially you’re not going to make the savings you think you are going to make because it’s going to cost them more in health and social care.

“I don’t want to over dramatise it, but we are a lifeline”.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for LCC, said the authority is ‘going through financially challenging times’ and no decision will be made until after a consultation process.

He said: “This is as a result of funding not keeping pace with the increasing demand and cost of services being delivered, and means that we have to consider changes to some of the services we currently provide, as we do not have the resources to continue to deliver what we have done in the past.

“These changes were considered by our county councillors and we are now looking to consult on what impact the proposals may have.

“The consultation on proposals to cease funding home improvement services will start later next month.

“The proposals will be considered by the county council’s cabinet again once the consultation has ended.”

People to be given their say about £46m of council cuts

A £46 million package of council cuts to services will adversely affect elderly and vulnerable people and could lead to more crime and fear in the community, it is claimed.

Lancashire County Council (LCC) has launched a consultation over a raft of cost-saving measures including reducing street lighting in some residential areas and cancelling funding for Lancashire Break Time and Lancashire Wellbeing Service (LWS).

Breaktime supports parents and siblings of children with special educational needs and disabilities and LWS helps around 11,000 adults with emotional health and social isolation.

Other proposals include reducing the opening times for seven household waste recycling centres, removing school bus services in some rural and low population areas and increasing costs for self-funders accessing older people day care services by 15 per cent.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson claims the plans could lead to an ‘increase in crime and fear’.

He said: “It’s the Conservatives hitting the most vulnerable people in society and taking away services from the most deprived areas in Lancashire.

“We see the council wasting money on a further bus lane in Clayton-le-Moors which residents want to see spent on services or improving pot holes instead.

“There is a safety issue of proposals to switch street lighting off in estates. This will see an increase in crime and fear.”

More than 1,100 people have signed an online petition to save LWS which has supported 33,000 people over the last three years.

Lynn Harrison, who started the campaign, claims the closure would lead to ‘increased pressure on already over-stretched NHS, social care, emergency and voluntary sector services’ and lower life expectancy for people living in disadvantaged areas.

A consultation over the future of Breaktime and LWS will run until March 25 before a decision is taken by county hall later in the year.

LCC leader councillor Geoff Driver said: “Like many other councils across the country the council continues to review how it delivers services given increasing demand and reducing resources.

“These consultations will give people the opportunity to voice their opinions about these services and help us better understand the impact any changes may have. We want to hear people’s views and the cabinet will consider them very carefully before making a decision.

“For practical and legal reasons, the council has to set and publish its budget before the consultation exercise is concluded but we have the flexibility to make any changes necessary after considering the views expressed in the consultation.”

To take part in the consultation visit the LCC website.