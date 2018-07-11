Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn’s annual job and apprenticeship fair saw a ‘massive increase’ in attendance.

Organisers said the event at Accrington Town Hall was ‘bigger and better than ever’ with hundreds of people of all ages looking for employment, apprenticeship opportunites or careers advice.

More than a dozen employers and education providers attended and tutors from Accrington and Rossendale College also showcased the courses they have on offer.

Charlotte Scheffmann, assistant principal at Accrington and Rossendale College, said: “The turnout for the event was incredible – full to the brim and bigger than it has ever been.

“Absolutely delighted to see it.

“Martin Houghton, training manager at hospital organisation James’ Place, said: “We’ve had a lot of interest today at the jobs fair and even had a few people sign up on the spot.”

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones, who attended the fair, said: “The potential in Accrington has always been there and there’s more yet to come, but events such as the jobs and apprenticeships fair shows that great things are happening within the borough already.”