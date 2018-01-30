Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leisure centre bosses have issued a statement after a girl was rescued from a swimming pool.

The five-year-old was taken to hospital after experiencing difficulties in the water during a swimming lesson at Hyndburn Leisure Centre.

Hyndburn Leisure has released a statement, following the conclusion of a police investigation, and following comments made on social media.

In their statement, they said: “There have been many comments on social media and in the press about the incident which took place on Thursday, January 25. We hope people understand that we were unable to respond whilst an active police investigation was taking place.

“Hyndburn Leisure understand that this is a highly emotive topic and by no means has it been our intention to play down the seriousness of what happened. The safety of our customers is paramount to us. “Firstly, we would like to make it clear that our main concerns are with the child and her family. We are delighted to hear that she has been released from hospital and made a full recovery.”

They confirmed that a police investigation into the incident had been concluded and no criminal investigation would be pursued.

They said: “Just before 5pm on Thursday, January 25, a child got into difficulty in the learner pool during a swimming lesson and the team initiated a rescue. She was pulled to safety by a lifeguard.

“The pool alarm was sounded and more staff arrived to provide assistance. An ambulance was called immediately whilst staff performed CPR at poolside. During the rescue, a customer identified herself as an Accident and Emergency Nurse and offered assistance with CPR, which of course we accepted.

“Staff continued to assist with CPR as well as safely evacuating the pool hall.”

Bosses say that CCTV images show that there was one minute and ten seconds between the first child in the group entering the pool, and the girl being rescued by a lifeguard. They said their lessons are delivered in accordance with Swim England’s National Plan for Teaching Swimming and all their swimming instructors go through in depth Royal Life Saving Society training to receive their first aid qualifications and training, while their ratio of instructors and lifeguards complies with industry standards.

Hyndburn Leisure Trust, which runs the leisure centre, confirmed their own, internal investigation is still ongoing.

Lancashire Police released a statement after their investigation was closed.

It said: “Detectives investigating an incident in Accrington where a girl got into difficulty swimming will take no further action. Police were called by the Ambulance Service around 7.55pm on Thursday (January 25) following an incident at Hyndburn Leisure Centre in Henry Street.

“A five-year-old girl had got into difficulty in the swimming pool. She was treated by leisure centre staff and paramedics before being taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital. She has since made a full recovery.

“Following extensive enquiries, detectives are satisfied no criminal offences have taken place.”

Det Sgt Kate Kennedy, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have conducted a full investigation and will be taking no further action. We believe the incident was purely accidental and are thankful the girl involved has gone on to make a full recovery, helped by the quick-thinking actions of leisure centre staff and medics.

“Hyndburn Leisure Trust is aware and the matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).”

The HSE confirmed that the incident had been reported to them, but they would not be investigating as the centre is run by the local authority.

A Hyndburn Council spokesperson said; “Regulating health and safety in workplaces is split between the Health and Safety Executive and Local Authorities, depending on the type of workplace.

"Leisure premises fall under the Local Authority remit and therefore Hyndburn Council is responsible for investigating this incident.

"The Council has already begun the investigation, which is independent to the Leisure Centre’s internal investigation, and we cannot comment further until it’s concluded.”