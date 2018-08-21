Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn libraries are offering a wide variety of free activities over the summer that are suitable for children and adults alike.

At Accrington Library, young adults can enjoy a regular Teen Xtreme session. This group meets every Saturday afternoon from 1pm to 3pm to discuss favourite books, relax, plan volunteering events and socialise with others.

The Accrington Writers Group meets every other Friday from 2pm to 4pm.

At Oswaldtwistle Library, younger visitors can enjoy a regular Baby and Toddler Bounce and Rhyme Time.

A Story Time for pre-school children is held on Monday afternoons at 2pm. Other libraries also hold regular Toddler Rhyme Time and Story Time sessions for slightly older children.

At Rishton Library, a Lego Club suitable for age 8+ is held every Monday from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

There is also a weekly Knit and Natter group each Tuesday from 2pm to 2.30pm.

At Great Harwood Library, there is a Scrabble Club every Friday and alternate Wednesdays from 1.15pm to 4pm and an informal Reading Group on the third Monday of every month.

Reading groups regularly meet in libraries to chat about books and share thoughts about them.

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said there is plenty to do in our libraries, whether you want to have fun or learn something new.

He said: “These range from groups who encourage a shared love of reading, to opportunities to improve your skills at playing board games and craft activities.

"There’s also many opportunities for adults to gain support to learn new skills to help to apply for jobs or to help them to use digital skills more in their life.”

Taking part in many of the activities will be free, to make them as easy and accessible as possible.

Some could have a small charge to cover the costs of the materials to be used.

There’s no need to book many of the activities, you can just visit the library to join in.

Booking a place will be essential for some of the activities though, as ticket numbers are limited.

For more information, to find out if costs apply and if booking is required phone 0300 123 6703, email library@lancashire.gov.uk or call in to a library in Hyndburn.

Visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries or call 0300 123 6703.