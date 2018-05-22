Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn will come together to mark the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

The council will be observing the national minute’s silence at 2.30pm on Tuesday, May 22 across all of their sites.

The events mark a year since 22 people lost their lives in the horrific attack after an Ariana Grande concert at the arena - many youngsters from the borough were attending the concert that night.

A short memorial service will also be held at the Accrington Pals Memorial at 6pm on Tuesday evening, in an event which will also mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Fusilier Lee Rigby.

In a message on its Facebook page Accrington Royal British Legion posted: “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning. We will remember them.”

For general support and advice for anyone still affected by the attack, visit www.manchesterattacksupport.org.uk

There is also a free Victim Support 24 Supportline 0808 16 89 111 or see www.penninecare.nhs.uk/support .