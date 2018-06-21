Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released the image of a Hyndburn man as part of a wanted appeal.

Timothy Bolchover, 31, is wanted by police after failing to appear in court.

Hyndburn police posted on a Facebook appeal: “We are currently trying to locate Timothy Bolchover, 31 (pictured) who is wanted after failing to appear at court.

“He is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build.

“Bolchover has links to Great Harwood, Rishton, Clayton-le-Moors and Accrington.

“If you have any information at all please contact 101 quoting log 731 of the 20th June or text 07966 868149. Thank you.”