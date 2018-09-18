Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final report into parliamentary boundary changes has ditched plans to change the Hyndburn parliamentary seat name to Accrington.

The Boundary Commission released its final recommendations following a two-year consultation process over which they have produced three sets of proposals, the final of which has now been presented to the Government before going to Parliament.

The changes see the seat keep the Hyndburn name but reconfigured, with the addition of three Burnley wards - Hapton with Park, Rosegrove with Lowerhouse and Gawthorpe. Greenfield and Worsley wards, in Haslingden, will move into the Rossendale and Darwen seat.

In its report, the Boundary Commission stated: “Following careful consideration of the representations received in relation to our Accrington constituency, we note the evidence that suggests Hyndburn is a more appropriate name for the constituency.”

The review will bring about a reduction in constituencies from 650 to 600 for the UK as a whole as well statutory electorate ranges. The electorate of the revised Hyndburn seat is 73,077.