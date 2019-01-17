Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inspirational charity worker who helped more than 1,000 people find voluntary work and employment has retired.

Dorothy Shears worked at Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Community Voluntary Support (HRVCVS) for 20 years and also secured six-figure funding bids for many local groups and organisations across the borough.

The mum-of-two said farewell to colleagues at a leaving ceremony at Accrington Town Hall last week and was presented with flowers and gifts.

Dorothy, 55, joined HRVCVS in 1999 to improve the borough’s volunteering rate and in the first decade helped more than 1,000 people secure work.

The charity liaised with around 250 organisations from the Samaritans and Citizens Advice Bureaux to local luncheon clubs and youth centres.

Dorothy, who lives in Great Harwood, later went on to help many groups and organisations secure funding bids and over the last five years served as chief officer.

She said: “Many of the people went onto get employment or training and it changed a lot of peoples lives.

“A few years ago we were on the verge of closing as we had no money.

“Luckily after a lot of hard work, stress and tears we turned it around and it now has a bright future.”

Dorothy, who started her volunteer career at Age Concern Hyndburn, added: “It’s been really rewarding and a great pleasure and I would like to say a big thank you to everybody for their support over the last 25 years.”

Elaine Barker, the new HRVCVS chief officer, praised Dorothy for her ‘fantastic work’ in the area and said she is ‘privileged to be chosen to continue as her successor’.

She said: “I hope to continue the amazing work that she has done with all the community groups and volunteers that all work tirelessly to improve the lives of other people.

"I myself have worked in the voluntary and community sector for the last 15 years and I intend to use my drive and passion, alongside that of my dedicated team to take HRVCVS from strength to strength and I look forward to continuing all the good that has been done.

“Dorothy’s reputation in this sector is second to none, and I am privileged to be chosen to continue as her successor.

“I wish her the best of luck for the future and will be first in line if she finds she has any spare time in the future as a volunteer.”