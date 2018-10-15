Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a house in Oswaldtwistle.

Police were called to a property on Byron Close at 9.20am on Monday, October 15.

His death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’.

Officers are investigating the possibility the man was involved in a minor collision near to Tesco Express yesterday afternoon.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “For this reason, closures are in place on Union Road at the junction of Harvey Street and Rhyddings Street whilst enquiries take place. Thanks for your continued patience.

“If you have any information that could help, please call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20181015-0336.”