An investigation has been launched after a house fire in Church.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Howarth Avenue at around 5.50am on Saturday, February 24.

The fire started at the back of the terraced property before spreading to a window frame.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Hyndburn used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and a portable fan to extract smoke from the house.

“No-one was injured. The cause of the fire is to be established.”