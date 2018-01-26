Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched following an incident at Hyndburn Leisure Centre’s swimming pool.

Police said a five-year-old girl was taken to hospital after getting 'into difficulty in the pool'.

Her condition is not believed to be serious.

The incident happened in the learner pool at around 5pm on Thursday, January 26.

A police spokesman said: "We received a call from the ambulance service at 19.56pm hours last night (Thursday, January 25) following an earlier incident at a public swimming pool on Henry Street, Church, Accrington.

"It was reported to us that a five-year-old girl had got into difficulty in the swimming pool. Leisure centre staff attended to the girl and Paramedics were called. Her physical condition is not believed to be serious

"They treated her at the scene, before taking her to Royal Blackburn Hospital. The Council has been informed and police are conducting enquiries.”

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We did get a call at 4.57pm. We treated the patient at the scene and then took her to Royal Blackburn Hospital."

A statement on the Hyndburn Leisure Centre Facebook page said: “Yesterday, at approximately 5pm, there was an incident in the learner pool at Hyndburn Leisure Centre.

“We are carrying out a full and thorough investigation and working with all external agencies at this time.”