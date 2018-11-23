Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the incredible moment 130 members of the same family spanning four generations met up for their first ever reunion.

The family - mostly living in Great Harwood, Accrington and Clayton-le-Moors - are all the descendents of lorry driver Thomas and his wife Elizabeth Townsend and their ten children.

Members of the clan travelled far and wide from Rossendale, Clitheroe and Scotland to attend the inaugural reunion at Rishton Conservative Club.

Julie Freckleton, a granddaughter of Thomas and Elizabeth, came up with the idea earlier this year while on holiday with her cousin Janet Harwood.

The mum-of-two told the Observer how both she and her cousins used to spend time together as children but had drifted apart over the decades.

She said: “We had the idea on holiday and thought we should all get together. I didn’t have to persuade anyone, we only struggled to get a date.

“There were plenty who went that hadn’t met each other before.

“My son Mark lives in on Spring Avenue, Great Harwood, and his cousin Cheryl lives on the same street but neither of them knew each other.”

Julie, 54, said everyone had a great time and wore colour-coded name tags so they knew where in the family everyone was from.

The reunion, held on Saturday, November 17, was hailed as a success and Julie thinks there will be more of them in the future with some relatives, including one in Australia, who were unable to attend.

She said: “It was immense, my granddaughter is only four but when I told her she was related to everyone, she just said ’wow’.

“People are saying they’re in awe of what we’ve done and that we should do it again every year. There were some who couldn’t come this time so it gives them a chance.

“Everyone enjoyed it and we did work hard on getting it together.”

There are six of Thomas and Elizabeth’s ten children surviving, including Julie’s father Tommy and her aunt Betty, who Julie described as the ‘kingpin’ of the family.

Julie, a heath and social care assessor, said: “She’s the boss. She seen everyone and makes an effort to visit everyone.

“I’ve always felt proud of being in such a big family as a child we always used to visit and stay with our aunts and uncles. I love being part of it. It’s brilliant.”