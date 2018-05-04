Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cannabis street dealer who was caught THREE times by police in nine months has been jailed.

Tanvier Ayub, of Higher Antley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

He was jailed for a total of 15 months.

Hyndburn Police said Ayub, 24, was first stopped by officers from the Target Crime Team on Willows Lane in Accrington on January 18 last year.

Quantities of cannabis were seized along with paraphernalia used to supply the drug and £340 in cash.

Ayub was stopped again on May 27 by neighbourhood officers in the Charter Street area of Accrington, near to Buxton Street.

Police said he was ‘attempting to hide a couple of mobile phones under the wheel of a vehicle’.

He was arrested and search of his home found more quantities of cannabis and £550 in cash.

Hyndburn Police said Ayub ‘didn’t learn from his mistakes’ and was caught for a third time on Richmond Hill Street on October 4.

Officers found cannabis and other items in a vehicles. Ayub fled the scene but was eventually tracked down and arrested.