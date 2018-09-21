Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer found with 23 wraps of cocaine hidden in his underpants has been jailed.

Sikander Ibrar Hassan was spotted by police acting ‘suspiciously’ while driving his Volkswagen Golf on Swiss Street in Accrington, a court heard.

Officers stopped and searched the 22-year-old on September 20 last year and then carried out ‘a more detailed search’ after taking him indoors.

Burnley Crown Court heard how they found 23 wraps of cocaine hidden in his underpants and he then refused to give police his mobile phone PIN number.

Hassan, of Malham Avenue, Accrington, was found guilty after a two-day trial of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

He was jailed for three years and nine months and a proceeds of crime hearing will take place on January 22, 2019.

Sentencing, Judge Andrew Jefferies QC said: “You were seen by police in your car when they were suspicious about what was going on.

“You were taken to one side, searched and in your underpants police found 23 wraps of cocaine.

“They were ‘jib’ parcels which is a relatively new weight of cocaine. The expert told us that the way in which cocaine is sold has now changed.

“Rather than being in grams with large amounts of packing out and other substances, the quantities are now much purer and in order to make the price affordable to those buying them, the quantity is now less because the quality is so much higher.

“I have little doubt that a large part of the jury’s decision (to find you guilty) was your failure to cooperate with the police by allowing them access to your phone.

“It could only have assisted your case if you were telling them the truth.

“The overwhelming inference was to hide the contents of that phone and that was exacerbated by the fact you didn’t tell the prosecution what your defence was until [the day before the trial].”

The court heard that Hassan played a ‘significant role’ in street dealing and was ‘motivated by financial advantage’.

Defence barrister Rukshanda Hussain said Hassan is of previous good character and did not request a pre-sentence report.

She said: “The defendant has known that should he be found guilty then it would be an immediate custodial sentence.

“He will continue to be supported by his family.”