A man from Hyndburn who supplied class A drugs at a Cumbrian music festival has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Lee Clayton, of Juniper Court, Huncoat, committed the offences during last year’s Kendal Calling music festival.

Cumbria Police said officers searched the 46-year-old following ‘suspicious activity’ at the popular event attended by thousands of people.

They recovered ecstasy, cannabis, two mobile phones and over £800 in cash.

Further enquires led officers to Clayton’s camper van where £10,000 in cash was seized along with a ‘significant amount of drugs’.

Officers seized ecstasy, ketamine, LSD and cannabis worth more than £6,500.

Clayton, formerly of Devonishire Drive in Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court in April to possessing class A substances cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and class B ketamine with intent to supply.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years and ordered to pay a forfeiture of £9,757.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, a spokesperson for the South Cumbria Drug Squad said: “Today’s sentencing is a timely reminder to those who believe they can deal drugs at festivals and other events in Cumbria.

“At Kendal Calling we worked closely with event organisers and security teams to ensure the safety of festival-goers.

“We will continue to work closely in order to prevent drug supply at such festivals and we will robustly deal with those who commit offences.

“As part of preventative work, amnesty bins are clearly located at the entrance to the festival site where those carrying illegal drugs are encouraged to place these substances before entering.

“As well as the entrance bins there are clearly marked amnesty areas within the site and dogs that specialise in drug-scanning are used throughout the event. Clayton clearly ignored this and is now facing the consequences.

“We are pleased that Clayton will now serve time for his offences.”