Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A knifeman who robbed a man on a secluded Accrington path has been classed as a ‘dangerous offender’ and handed an 11-year sentence.

David Hindson, who was armed with a 10-inch kitchen knife, hid in the bushes on the ‘Black Path’ near Tesco before ‘jumping out’ and confronting Simon Worsley.

Burnley Crown Court heard how the ‘extremely frightened’ victim was ‘patted down’ by Hindson as he demanded money and his

mobile phone.

Hindson, formerly of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a bladed article.

The 38-year-old was given a six-year jail sentence with an extended five years on licence after being classed by Judge Sara Dodd as a ‘dangerous offender’.

Hindson will have to serve at least four years behind bars before being considered for release by a parole board.

Judge Dodd said there were ‘significant aggravating factors’ including Hindson’s previous convictions for robbery, attempted robbery and possession of knives, and that it was the second time he had offender while on licence from prison.

However, she said that ‘even allowing for your previous convictions’ a life sentence was ‘not merited on this occasion’.

Sentencing, Judge Dodd said: “That is in my judgement a sentence to be reserved for the gravest crimes. However it is impossible to know with any certainty whether you will no longer pose a risk to members of the public.

“I have considered the psychological report. [The doctor] notes there is good evidence you have a marked personality disorder and that you have antisocial, aggressive and negativistic traits.

“There was no indication of thought disorder and any symptoms of mental illness you reported were thought to be the result of alcohol or drugs or both.

“I have no hesitation in concluding that you are a dangerous offender. You told the author of the pre-sentence report (PSR) that your offending occurs when you are under the influence of drink and/or drugs. Your behaviour continues to be erratic and impulsive.

“Given the contents of the PSR and psychological report I cannot see that changing in the foreseeable future. Lengthy custodial sentences and periods of licence have not prevented you from re-offending.”