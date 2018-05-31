Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who spat, swore and racially abused hospital staff before ‘biting’ the thigh of a detention officer has been jailed.

Louise Marie Henwood, of Edleston Street, Accrington, carried out the shocking assaults at Royal Blackburn Hospital on three separate occasions after being admitted for treatment.

Prosecutor Tracey Yates told Blackburn Magistrates Court how the first victim was a health care assistant who was treating Henwood for a suspected drug overdose.

The court heard how the victim ‘immediately had a feeling of dread’ after being told Henwood was in hospital because she had previously been verbally abused by the defendant, the court heard.

Miss Yates said at 7am on July 8 the health worker had to stop Henwood from putting an IV line around her neck and she became agitated and swore at her.

Henwood, 31, then hit the victim’s hand with a ‘clenched fist’ causing soft tissue damage and meant she was unable to work her next shift.

The defendant was admitted to hospital again on October 10 after a ‘suspected fit’ and during her treatment was racially abusive towards a doctor.

Two weeks later on October 24 and 25 Henwood repeatedly assaulted a third hospital staff member by spitting in her face, spitting on the back of her head and hitting her in the back after approaching her from behind in a corridor.

Miss Yates said when Henwood was arrested she ‘bit the thigh’ of a civilian detention officer while in custody.

Henwood admitted committing a racially aggravated public order offence and three assaults while subject to a suspended sentence order.

She was jailed for a total of 16 weeks and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

The court heard how Henwood was given a suspended sentence order in June last year after assaulting three A&E staff and a paramedic at the hospital.

Jonathan Taylor, defending, said Henwood was suffering from ‘many issues’ and her mental health has ‘deteriorated significantly’.

He said: “Matters are not helped by her own personal lifestyle choices.

“I don’t think she wants to behave in this manner but there are times when conditions get the better of her and she reacts in this manner. She has shown remorse.”