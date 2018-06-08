Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Job hunters and prospective apprentices are being invited to attend a fair at Accrington Town Hall.

More than 50 top training and employment providers are attending the annual event including Boohoo, NHS East Lancashire, Royal Air Force, the Army, Accrington and Rossendale College and North Lancs Training Group.

The event, now in its fifth year, is open to people of all ages from school leavers to retirees who are looking for employment or career advice.

Hyndburn Council have teamed up with Accrington and Rossendale College to host the event on Friday, July 6, from 12pm to 3pm.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said: “

There will be plenty of vacancies on offer. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people in the borough to become acquainted with local businesses and training providers.

“We have combined an employment event with our apprenticeship event to offer a greater variety of opportunities.”

Charlotte Scheffmann, assistant principal at Accrington and Rossendale College, said: ““We are hoping for the event to be a huge success and the college are very proud to be a part of it.”