Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who killed a 47-year-old charity fundraiser by ploughing into her at high speed while she used a pedestrian crossing has been jailed for eight years.

Damian Raeburn, 32, of Stanley Street, Rishton, had been pursued by a police car for 4.3 miles prior to the smash at on Boxing Day, 2017.

The court heard that before the fatal collision Raeburn had ignored six red lights, had 17 near misses and went the wrong way around a roundabout.

He had also collided with another car whose driver had to be cut from the vehicle.

Raeburn’s car struck Susan Shaw, from Rishton, as she crossed High Street, just yards from her home, while the lights were on red.

During the chase Raeburn had reached a speed of 79 mph in a 30mph zone.

Burnley Crown Court heard Raeburn, who pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing, had aroused the suspicion of officers in King Street, Blackburn at around 5.40pm.

Two uniformed officers in an unmarked police car followed him and determined the vehicle had no insurance or MOT.

A video clip documenting the entire pursuit was played to the court.

Prosecuting, Stephen Parker said: “The officers switched on their lights and sirens and pulled alongside Raeburn’s Vauxhall Corsa. However, Raeburn sped away.”

He collided with a Ford Focus driven by Mark Hall who became trapped in his vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters.

Mr Hall escaped serious injury.

After passing Whitebirk roundabout the video showed Raeburn’s car travelling at 77mph as he passed a 30mph sign on the approach to Rishton.

After he struck Miss Shaw, Raeburn drove on with her body on the bonnet for several hundred yards before she dropped to the road.

Witnesses said Raeburn jumped out of car while it was still moving with the engine running on nearby Cliff Street.

He was seen running away and was later driven to Yorkshire in a bid to evade capture.

The court heard that shortly before the collision with Ms Shaw the police had radioed to say they were ending the pursuit.

Raeburn was arrested in Accrington on December 30.

In a police interview, he said: “I know what I did, I’ll have to live with this for the rest of my life.”

Judge Beverley Lunt told Raeburn that he had only thought of himself and had deprived a family of a ‘loving and loyal person’.

In addition to an eight year jail term Raeburn was disqualified from driving for 14 years.

Tributes to dearly loved mum, daughter and sister

The family of Susan Shaw released a statement about their ‘dearly loved, mother daughter and sister’ after the sentence.

Susan’s sister Debbie Hudson, said: “Susan’s death has left a huge void that can never be filled.

“It is made even more difficult knowing that it shouldn’t have happened and that the irresponsible actions of one person has changed our family for ever.

“Over time we may learn to forgive but we will never forget.

“We welcome the sentence but know that the driver will eventually be released. As a family we have been given a life sentence, and a dearly loved daughter, sister and mother has been taken from us far too soon.”

Susan, of High Street, Rishton, cared full time for daughter Leanne, 27, and son Adam, 25.

Leanne developed a brain infection when she was five, has got a severe form of epilepsy and requires one-to-one care.

Adam, who sustained a frontal lobe defect from birth, has severe epilepsy, is unable to speak and needs help eating and washing.

Debbie added: “We now need to concentrate on the happiness of Susan’s children, Leanne and Adam and devote ourselves to caring for them.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Sgt John Jennings-Wharton, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Susan only left the house for a few minutes on Boxing Day to pick up a few groceries from a local shop.

“Her life was taken needlessly by Raeburn, who drove dangerously and without any regard for the law.

“I hope his ultimate guilty plea and today’s sentence brings some comfort.”