Kind-hearted charity volunteers have visited an Accrington care home to ‘show appreciation for their elders’.

Members of the Bahja Initiative attended Springhill care home and provided special treats and activities for residents and staff. These included pakoras, apple and cherry pies, popcorn, chocolates and Henna art.

Mohammad Bilal Younis, of the Bahja Initiative, said they visit Springhill Care Home every month and enjoy listening to residents’ stories.

He said: “The main objective of our visit is to show our appreciation and just be there for our elders, especially as they get to old age. A lot of them do not have anyone which is really sad and wouldn’t want to live on their own. They have so many stories to tell and sometimes no-one to share them with.

“We also visit the rooms of the residents who unfortunately can’t come to the communal room and take a trolley full of food so they can also be a part of our visit and enjoy our company.”

Mohammad said the Bahja Initiative also holds a ‘curry club’ every Sunday at Charter Street Community Hall from 1.15pm to help feed the needy and homeless.