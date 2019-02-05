Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal has started in Lancashire to try and improve winter wellbeing.

Cold temperatures, dark days and treacherous conditions present many serious threats to people in the county, including the ability for older people to fight off winter bugs and illnesses.

Cooler temperatures raise blood pressure and increase the risk of flu and other lung-related problems.

Last winter there were a staggering 16,100 excess winter deaths amongst people aged 65 and over as a result of respiratory diseases.

Age UK has now kick-started a campaign to tackle these dangers and improve the well-being of Lancashire during these winter months.

The charity, offering support and advice to help make the UK a great place to grow older, is trying to ensure people stay warm, well, active and avoid unnecessary hospital stays.

The campaign, running up until the end of March 2019, is aimed at people over 50 who live in the Preston, Chorley and South Ribble districts.

People may have concerns over keeping warm at home, affording utility bills, getting out of the house to collect prescriptions or go shopping or getting out and about to see people in general.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK's Charity Director, said: "Fighting off winter illnesses, keeping warm, and meeting the costs of energy bills pose serious threats to older people during winter.

"Many older people in the UK will struggle to protect themselves from the cold this winter, and as cold spells can lead to chilling spikes in winter deaths, protecting yourself and doing everything you can to help older friends, relatives and neighbours through the time of the year when they are at their most vulnerable is incredibly important."

Age UK will offer advice and tips on keeping warm and staying healthy, free benefits checks and cost saving information, help in managing health conditions and avoid unplanned hospital stays.

Emergency winter warmth packs will also be offered along with support to access local activities and groups.

The cold weather can be a particularly difficult time for rough sleepers.

Homeless charity Shelter, which campaigns to end homelessness and bad housing, believes weather conditions can threaten homeless people.

A spokesperson for Shelter said: "Very cold (or very hot) weather are particular threats for rough sleepers. Day centres provide food, showers and warmth during the day."

Lancashire's day centres are located in Blackpool, Preston, Chorley,Lancaster, Blackburn and Wigan.

Shelter has put a guide together, offering advice on how people can help the homeless.

The guide includes offering a hot drink, a sandwich, or blanket and warm clothing.

You can also tell Streetlink if you are concerned about someone and they will contact a local outreach service that can go directly to the person or contact the local council who may provide emergency help if the temperature drops below zero.

Age UK are now holding a free event at their Lancashire site, on Gillibrand Street in Chorley, on Tuesday 12 February from 10am - 12pm.

You can enjoy a free hot drink and brunch barm, money-saving advice, information on local support groups and a free winter pack at the drop in event.

If you need help and support you can contact Age UK on 0300 303 1234 or email referrals@ageuklancs.org.uk.